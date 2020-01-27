Logan loses first match of the season as Planansky wins at Screaming Eagle Tourney

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Six Tigers and one Ram finished fourth or better as the Soroco and Hayden high school wrestling teams both attended the Screaming Eagle Tournament on Saturday, Jan. 25.

Soroco junior Kody Logan went into the weekend undefeated and won his first three bouts in his typical fashion: a first-round fall. In the semifinal at 152 pounds, Conrad Demann of Grand Valley pinned Logan in five minutes and 36 seconds to serve the Ram his first loss of the season.

Logan won the consolation semifinal but lost again in the third place match. He is now 25-2 on the year.

Hayden senior Hunter Planansky moved to 26-5 on the year as he met Colby Clatterbaugh for the third time in a week. After splitting the previous contests, the Tiger won 5-0 in the championship match at 182 pounds.

Hayden sophomore Dylan Zimmerman dropped the 132-pound championship by way of a 13-4 major decision to take second.

Kodi Ingols, a 106-pound Hayden freshman finished third, winning his last bout with a pin in 1:51. At 138 pounds, Wyatt Murphy also took fourth, as well as Cody Hawn and senior Garrett Salazar.

Seniors lead Steamboat wrestlers

Senior John Slowey was the high finisher among the Steamboat Springs High School wrestlers at the Northglenn Norse Tournament, taking third at 195 pounds. His fellow seniors were the only other Sailors to place. At 145 pounds, Caleb Anderson placed fifth, as did Spencer Mader at 132 pounds. Tucker Havel earned sixth at 138 pounds.

At the Poudre Girls Tournament, Steamboat sophomore Adalia George finished third, winning four of her five matches. Soroco’s Makenzie Clark went two-for-two on the day.

All three teams will meet at the Routt County Triangular at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28 at Steamboat Springs High School .

Saturday, Jan. 25

Screaming Eagle Tournament

Team scores: 1. Cedaredge 236. 4. Hayden 150. 20. Soroco 25.

106: Cons. semi: Kodi Ingols, H, fall Teagan Jacobs, Grand Valley, 0:49. 3rd: Ingols, H, fall Trae Kennedy, Meeker, 1:51. Cons. 2: Nathan Black, C, fall Owen Miller, H, 1:50.

113: Cons. semi: Ace Connolly, Paonia, fall Sabyn Hager, H, 2:55. 5th: Ty Goedert, Meeker, dec. Hager, H, 9-3.

120: Cons. 2: Kyler Campbell, H, dec. Dustin Glover, Dove Creek, 5-3. Cons. 3: Ayden Mathews, Mancos, dec. Campbell, H, 8-1.

132: Semifinal: Dylan Zimmerman, H, maj. dec. Reagan Todd, Paonia, 10-0. 1st: Sean Dale, Cedaredge, maj. dec. Zimmerman, H, 13-4. Cons. 1: Gavyn Salberg, S, dec. Isaac Walker, Ignacio, 3-2. Cons. 2: Jayden Sanders, Dove Creek, fall Salberg, S, 2:17.

138: Cons. semi: Wyatt Murphy, H, fall Brayden Magallon, Norwood, 5:24. 3rd: AJ Robidoux, Cedaredge, over Murphy, H.

145: Cons. 1: Payton Planansky, H, fall Ely Ryszkowski, West GRand, 3:51. Cons. 2: Breccen Morelli, Mancos, fall Planansky, H, 4:19. Quarterfinal: JD Miller, Hotchkiss, fall Darrel Ebaugh, S, 0:59. Cons. 2: Braiden Miera, Mancos, dec. Ebaugh, S, 10-5.

152: Cons. 2: Cameron Wood fall Jake Lindley, H, 1:00. Semi: Conrad Demann, Grand Valley, fall Kody Logan, S, 5:36. 3rd: Traycer Hall, Hotchkiss, over Logan.

160: Cons. semi: Cody Hawn, H, fall Eli Houston, North Park, 0:46. 3rd: Grey Neal, Paonia, fall Hawn, H, 2:04.

170: Cons. semi: Garrett Salazar, H, fall Kaleb Rehm, John Mall, 2:20. 3rd: Cristian Barragan, Grand Valley, over Salazar, H.

182: Semi: Hunter Planansky, H, fall Brayden Harper, Grand Valley, 0:52. 1st: Planansky, H, dec. Colby Clatterbaugh, M, 5-0.

220: Cons. 2: Ashton Williams, West Grand, fall Tristan Singer, S, 2:38.

Northglenn Norse Varsity

Team scores: 1. Jefferson 169.5. 16. Steamboat Springs 58.

106: Cons. 1: Evan Telgenhoff, Regis, dec. Cole Muhme, SS, 4-0.

113: Prelim: Vincent Klabon, Prairie View, fall Archer Bosick, SS, 1:46.

126: Cons. 3: Mohammed Alnajdawi, SS, dec. Sean Gihooly, Regis, 11-7. Cons. 1st: Alnajdawi, SS, maj. dec. Nanen Aguilar, Burlington, 16-6.

132: Cons. 3: Blaze Brophy, Yuma, fall Spencer Mader, SS, 3:00. 5th: Mader, SS, fal Christian Keller, Lyons, 4:45.

138: Cons. 3: Ezavian Ortega, Canon City, maj. dec. Tucker Havel, SS, 13-1. 5th place: Logan Rangel, Frederick, over Havel, SS.

145: Cons. 3: Jacob Bruning, Thornton, fall Caleb Anderson, SS, 2:07. 5th: Anderson, SS, dec. David Gardner, Lyons, 7-2.

195: Cons. 3: John Slowey, SS, maj. dec. George Caulkins, Arapahoe, 10-1. 3rd: Slowey, SS, maj. dec. Isaac Medrano, Chatfield, 9-1.

Poudre Girls Tournament

136: Cons. semi: Adalia George, SS, fall Raena Schledwitz, Bennett, 4:55. 3rd: George, SS, over Miya Trujillo, JFK.

147: Cons. 2: Makenzie Clark, S, dec. Molli Pinello, Douglas County, 5-4. Cons. 3: Esperanza Martinez, Palmer, fall Clark, S, 2:14.

To reach Shelby Reardon, call 970-871-4253, email sreardon@SteamboatPilot.com or follow her on Twitter @ByShelbyReardon.