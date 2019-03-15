Lodging, sporting goods and restaurants lead the way in January sales tax collections

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — January sales tax collections in the city of Steamboat Springs were up 7.9 percent compared with the same month in 2018, according to a report from the city.

The city's collection of $2.86 million is its largest January collection to date. Sales tax collections for the first month of the year have increased every year since 2012, when numbers began to rebound after three consecutive years of decreased collections during the Great Recession.

Sales tax collections were up 19.4 percent in the lodging category in January compared with the same month in 2018. Sporting goods also saw a double-digit increase at 10.9 percent. Restaurants were up 9.4 percent, and grocery was down 7.7 percent, making it the only category that saw a decrease.

Sales tax collections by area saw an increase of 14.4 percent on the mountain. The U.S. Highway 40 corridor was the only area with decreased collections at minus 0.6 percent.

January collections in Steamboat also saw a slight increase compared with December 2018, which bucks the trend of most mountain communities — including Snowmass, Vail and Winter Park — seeing smaller collections after the holiday period ends.

