Locked out of unit: The Record for Sunday, Dec. 22

Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019

10:14 a.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to a noninjury motor vehicle crash at mile marker 125 along U.S. Highway 40.

10:26 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers made contact with an owner of a dog-at-large at Robert E. Lee Lane and Memphis Belle Court. The owner was given a verbal warning.

12:29 p.m. Officers responded to a report of shoplifting at a grocery store in the 1800 block of Central Park Drive. Store security had caught a woman shoplifting, and she would not identify herself. Officers issued her a citation for shoplifting.

3:15 p.m. Officers were called to a motor vehicle hit and run at Lincoln Avenue and Eighth Street. A passerby saw a car side-swipe the mirror of a parked car. Officers were unable to locate the vehicle.

3:57 p.m. Officers responded to a disturbance in the 1500 block of Conestoga Circle. Officers made contact with an adult female and juvenile. It was determined no crime had been committed.

4:37 p.m. Officers received a report of lost property in the 800 block of Howelsen Parkway.

5:05 p.m. Officers were called to a report of a suspicious person in the 700 block of Walton Pond Circle. Neighbors witnessed someone pounding on the door of a condominium complex’s building manager’s office door. The person turned out to be an employee who had been locked out of their unit.

Crime Stoppers If you have information about any unsolved crime, contact Routt County Crime Stoppers. You will remain anonymous and could earn a cash reward. Submit a tip

• Call: 970-870-6226

• Click:

• Text: Send “NAMB” and your message to 274637 • Call: 970-870-6226• Click: TipSubmit.com • Text: Send “NAMB” and your message to 274637

5:28 p.m. Steamboat firefighters responded to a fire alarm at a condominium complex in the 2300 block of Apres Ski Way.

7:21 p.m. Officers responded to a report of a drunken pedestrian in the 500 block of Lincoln Avenue.

9:03 p.m. Officers witnessed a transient man trespass in an unlocked residence in the 400 block of Anglers Drive. The man had been warned previously to not enter the premise. He was arrested for trespassing.

10:30 p.m. Steamboat firefighters received a report of an unconscious person in the 1800 block of Medicine Springs Drive.

Total incidents: 45

Steamboat officers had 25 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Sheriff’s deputies had nine cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Steamboat firefighters responded to 11 calls for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.