Locked in the bathroom: The Record for Friday, Feb. 12
Friday, Feb. 12
12:10 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers received a call from a Steamboat Transit driver about an intoxicated man causing a disturbance on the bus. Officers gave the man a courtesy ride home.
2:11 a.m. Officers received a complaint about a group of people causing too much noise in the 2700 block of Longthong Court. Officers asked the group to quiet down.
11:15 a.m. A person visiting from out of town was charging their electric vehicle inside a parking garage in the 1600 block of Ski Times Square Drive and told officers someone pulled the charger out, damaging the person’s vehicle. Officers are investigating.
1:32 p.m. Officers received a call from a business manager in the 70 block of Fifth Street who said a man locked himself inside the bathroom for an extended period of time. Officers asked the man to leave.
4:16 p.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a non-injury car crash in the 142 block of U.S. Highway 40 in Steamboat.
8:34 p.m. Officers received a call about a man in the area of 13th Street and Lincoln Avenue waving his arms in the middle of the street and causing a traffic hazard. Officers could not locate the man.
9:48 p.m. Officers received a call from a business employee in the 1100 block of Lincoln Avenue who said they refused to sell a man more alcohol after he was intoxicated and causing a scene and the man was arguing with employees. Officers mediated the situation.
Total incidents: 62
• Steamboat officers responded to 28 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
• Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to 16 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
• Steamboat Springs Fire Department firefighters responded to 15 calls for service.
• North Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.
• West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to two calls for service.
The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.
