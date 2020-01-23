Locals podium in Nor-Am parallel giant slalom race

Oak Creek native Maggie Rose Carrigan took third in a NorAm parallel giant slalom race at Steamboat Resort on Thursday, Jan. 23.

Shelby Reardon

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Maggie Rose Carrigan may hail from Oak Creek, but she competes in the vibrant green and orange colors of Ireland.

As the Steamboat Resort hosted a NorAm Cup parallel giant slalom race Thursday, Carrigan wore and won in a white and green suit covered in clovers. She fell in the semifinal but came back to win in the third-place race to make the podium on Thursday, Jan. 23.

“I didn’t have a great run to make it into the big final,” Carrigan said. “I definitely had some mistakes, but I’m totally working on it and trying to improve my riding. I’m just happy to go home with something. It’s been a hard season coming off an injury. I’m really glad I can have this confidence back.”

Carrigan now has dual citizenship through her grandmother’s side of the family, since the country has a second- and third-generation rule that allowed her to apply for and acquire an Irish passport. After snowboarding for the U.S. for most of her career, she decided to compete for Ireland starting last year.

“I thought why not represent a great country and represent my family,” Carrigan said. “I just thought it was a great idea. They were really supportive. They wanted me to get to my goal, which is Beijing 2022.”

In order to achieve that goal, Carrigan still trains in Steamboat Springs, as well as in Switzerland while competing on the World Cup circuit. She said it was nice to get back to Howelsen Hill and Steamboat Resort to train on familiar territory.

“I grew up snowboarding here with my siblings, and they taught me how to snowboard,” she said. “It’s just really humbling being on this course, and especially on Howelsen, where I really grew up after school. I really love that mountain.”

Steamboat resident Robbie Burns won the men’s parallel giant slalom during a NorAm event at Steamboat Resort on Thursday, Jan. 23.

Shelby Reardon

In the men’s bracket, Robby Burns won out. While he’s currently consulting for a snowboard team in Minnesota, Burns is still a Steamboat resident after spending six winters here.

He’s been traveling a lot between work and competing but kept his feet under him long enough to win the men’s parallel giant slalom on All Out at Steamboat Resort.

In fact, all he needed to do was keep his board under him to win the semifinal and the finals as his opponents tumbled and fell behind.

Burns said the conditions certainly got more challenging as the day wore on and the snow fell.

Canadian Justin Carpentier moves around a gate during a NorAm parallel giant slalom race at Steamboat Resort on Thursday, Jan. 23.

Shelby Reardon

“The beginning of the day was really rough. I couldn’t see,” Burns said. “The snow conditions were good, but I always have a challenging time when I can’t see. My qualification runs didn’t go well. I qualified low down the list. I had to fight higher-seed riders the whole way to the finals, and that’s always hard.”

Not only did Burns have to face higher seeds, but he spent the whole day on the red course, which was proving to be the slower, or harder course, as mostly blue course racers advanced. Only for the final run did Burns move to his right and race through the blue gates.

“Blue was harder for me,” he said. “Halfway down the hill, there’s a compression and a hill you have to go over. On red, that’s not there. It’s always hard to switch in the middle of finals, because you get used to one side.”

Nor-Am Cup

Women’s parallel giant slalom

1. Jennifer Hawkrigg, CAN, 1:12.51

2. Kaylie Buck, CAN, 1:12.85

3. Maggie Rose Carrigan, IRL, 1:!4.97

4. Alexa Bullis, USA, 1:23.07

5. Iris Pflum, USA, 1:16.31

6. Rose Bransford, USA, 1:16.76

7. Kaiya Kizuka, USA, 1:16.83

8. Ayana Koshisaka, JPN, 1:17.93

9. Abby Van Groningen, CAN, 1:16.18

10. Lynn Ott, USA, 1:18.91

11. Noa Murata, JPN, 1:20.51

12. Dana Albers NED, 1:21.39

13. Hilary Tanner, CAN, 1:22.21

14. Mika Kizuka, USA, 1:23.96

15. Kendall Harrington, USA, 1:25.39

16. Mariska Pelletier, CAN, 1:25.44

17. Ran Nozaki, JPN, 1:27.59

18. Mia Chawner, AUS, 1:28.94

19. Sage Will, USA, 1:29.56

20. Olivia Bellek, USA, 1:29.57

21. Cecelia Jones, USA, 1:31.3

22. Remington Kahler, USA, 1:33.79

23. Kelsi Stephenson, USA, 1:34.4

24. Kristin Nascimento, POR, 1:37.49

25. Kaitlyn Blizzard, USA, 1:50.42

26. Lindsay Young, USA, 1:59.22

Men’s parallel giant slalom

1. Robby Burns, USA, 1:09.27

2. Jules Lefebvre, CAN, 1:06.84

3. Ryan Rosencranz, USA, 1:05.96

4. Richard Riley Kilmer-Choi, CAN, 1:06.1

5. Dylan Udolf, USA, 1:06.38

6. Diachi Shimizu, JPN, 1:06.71

7. Justin Carpentier, CAN, 1:08.55

8. Felix Carpentier, CAN, 1:08.7

9. Michael Nazwaski, CAN, 1:07.13

10. Andrew Hildebrand, CAN, 1:08.85

11. Harvey Edmanson, AUS, 1:08.99

12. Eric Hildebrand, CAN, 1:09.47

13. Cooper Scheel, USA, 1:09.76

14. Everett McEwan, USA ,1:09.92

15. Tate Depaepe, USA, 1:10.99

16. Emilio Botero, USA, 1:11.36

17. William Taylor, USA, 1:11.67

18. Jamie Behan, CAN, 1:13.62

19. Johnny Duty, USA, 1:15.13

20. Jacy Werner, USA, 1:15.76

21. Luke Saia, USA, 1:21.29

22. Hunter Bernard, USA, 1:22.68

23. Justin Youngman, USA, 1:23.26

24. Liam Scott, USA, 1:24.63

25. Nate True, USA, 1:27.78

26. Owen McAllister, USA, 1:28.2

27. Brad Dumas, USA, 1:36.02

28. Don Williams, USA, 1:42.84

29. Benjamin Carpenter, GBR, 1:56.12