Local’s cross country ski technique and fitness series coming in January

Registration is now open for beginner and intermediate skate and classic cross country ski clinics at Lake Catamount Touring Center.

The cost is $170 for four weekly sessions. Tuesday’s classes are for beginners, and Wednesday’s are for intermediate and advanced classes. Classes begin Jan 3. and 4 and progress each week.

People should bring own equipment or reserve ahead at Lake Catamount Touring Center by calling 970-871-6667. For more info or to register for the ski clinics, go to SkiReg.com/catamount-nordic-weekly-clinic-series .