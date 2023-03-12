Local youths visit state capital, meet Colorado lawmakers

Routt County 4-H attended the 4-H Leadership Development Conference in January in Denver with 240 youth from across Colorado. The weekend ended with a visit to the Colorado Capitol, where the group got to meet with state Rep. Meghan Lukens and Sen. Dylan Roberts.

Courtesy photo

On Jan. 28, nine Routt County youth drove down to the Denver Renaissance Hotel to take part in the 2023 Leadership Development Conference.

The group made it down in time to attend the district and Senate meetings, and then changed into professional attire and attended the banquet. A dance followed from 8:30-11 p.m.

The next day, members ate breakfast and attended breakout sessions where they discussed problems affecting clubs, communities, the country and the world. Skits were performed during the closing session and then the group went to Bass Pro Shops and Olive Garden for county night out with another dance that night.

On Jan. 30, the youths got to visit the Colorado Capitol after breakfast and had the privilege of meeting with state Rep. Megan Lukens, D-Steamboat Springs, and Sen. Dylan Roberts, D-Avon.

”Overall it was an exciting and wonderful trip,“ said Tim Bedell. “Hopefully, we bring more Routt County members next year.”