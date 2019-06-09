Local student named to University of Minnesota Duluth dean’s list
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Arden R. Habermehl, of Steamboat Springs, has been named to the dean’s list at The University of Minnesota Duluth for the spring semester. Students on the dean’s list have achieved a grade point average of 3.5 or higher. Habermehl is a senior majoring in education and human service professional and communications in science.
