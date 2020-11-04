Local runners compete in Colorado Classic
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Twenty-seven local cross country runners competed in the Colorado Classic, a post-season event at the Liberty Bell Course in Littleton on Sunday.
The race was created to provide people with a high level of competition.
“We were so excited to have so many athletes who committed to the post-season race and so many families that traveled to support,” Steamboat Springs High School cross country head coach Lisa Renee Tumminello said in an email. “The race was capped at 400 racers total and had very vigilant COVID standards in place. The boys and girls each had seven different wave starts. So once again, it felt like a time trial in many ways.”
In addition to high school boys and high school girls races, there was also a citizen race.
Boys results: 22. Jaydon Fryer, 15:58. 58. Bowden Tumminello, 16:52. 93. Alex Colby, 17:41. 122. Casey Wolfe. 134. Trevor Harms. 136. Jameson Tracy. 138. James Lahrman. 143. Michael Hagney. 149. Thomas Reilley. 151. Tommy Hagney. 153. Jasper Cason.
Girls results: 71. Autumn Oslowski 20:21. 85. Caroline Baur. 96. Marcada Baker. 108. Hailey Moss. 116. Ella Chapman. 118. Courtney Vargas. 130. Emily Davidoff. 132. Erica Simmons. 133. Alicia Sabin. 135. Emily Sneider. 136. Sam Campbell. 137. Morgan Yeiser. 145. Madeline Moss. 149. Elise Colby. 156. Molly Look. 157. Skylar Cason.
