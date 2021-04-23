Local recycling company works to bring options to North Routt

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Twin Enviro Services, a Steamboat Springs-based trash removal and recycling company, has expanded across the state and quadrupled recycling output at its Milner facility in the past four years with plans to expand services to North Routt in May.

Marlin Mullet, CEO of Twin Enviro Services, said the decision comes after the company, which was founded in 1971, saw success growing through Routt, Moffat, Fremont and Los Animos counties.

“We wanted to create a recycling facility that wasn’t too expensive for small and rural communities,” said Mullet. In Colorado, he added, many communities had no choice but to transport their recycling goods to Denver, which has one of the state’s only machines for processing mass quantities of recycled goods.

But a machine the group recently purchased, created by Revolution Recycling, has made it possible for an expansion into more rural areas. The machine looks similar to a carousel and works by spinning recycled goods into assorted categories. It’s completely solar powered and has been designed specifically use by rural communities.

“Shipping sorted and baled commodities direct from Routt County to the mills eliminates hauling single stream recycling to Denver for sorting and baling,” said Jeneiri Mendez, spokesperson for the company. “This reduces the carbon footprint along that route, eliminates trucks on the road, the dangers to truck drivers and passenger car drivers over the mountain roads and passes.”

Mullet said Twin Enviro is particularly excited to expand its services into North Routt as he expects the county to continue its growth, with more people moving to the Clark and Hahns Peak areas over the next several years.

“Expanding your resources to cover small but growing rural communities is an important factor to growing recycling as a whole,” Mullet said.

More recycling also expands the landfill and provides environmental benefits, as fewer recycled items will end up in landfills, he said.

Housing complexes in Steamboat are required to offer recycling options along with standard trash, but that is not the case for more rural parts of the county, which Twin Enviro is hoping to change.

“We want to expand recycling everywhere because it’s such an obvious way to help our environment,” Mullet said.

