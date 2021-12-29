Local ranch climbs back in the saddle for another round with reality TV

The scenic Saddleback Ranch, shown here in summer 2005, will be showcased in “Relatively Famous: Ranch Rules,” a new reality TV show that will air on E! Entertainment Television on Wednesday, Jan. 12. The show features eight children of celebrities who trade in their Hollywood lifestyles to help run a ranch.

John F. Russell/ Steamboat Pilot & Today archive

Just 17 miles from Steamboat Springs, the Saddleback Ranch will be showcased in “Relatively Famous: Ranch Rules,” a new reality TV show set to air next month on E! Entertainment Television.

The show is scheduled to play Wednesday, Jan. 12, with back-to-back episodes from 9-11 p.m.

“In the spring, they came out here — from the middle of May to the middle of June — and shot the show on the ranch,” said Jerad Iacovetto, whose family has owned the 8,000-acre ranch for four generations.

He said the staff of “Relatively Famous: Ranch Rules” reached out to him last winter with the idea of bringing the children of eight celebrities together to live and work as ranch hands for four weeks.

The premise of the show is to follow the celebrity offspring as they transition from their pampered Hollywood lifestyles to helping reopen a working ranch in Steamboat Springs following the pandemic.

“We set them up and would kind of tell them what to do,” Iacovetto said. “We brought in some specialty people to teach them, and we just told them the job, and then they would do it. Then we’d come back to look over their work and make sure it was done right.”

Iacovetto earns some screen time on the show, along with a cast that includes Hana Giraldo, the daughter of Neil Giraldo and Pat Benatar; Austin Gunn, the son of professional wrestler Billy Gunn and brother to Colten Gunn; and Tay Hasselhoff, the daughter of David Hasselhoff.

Also among the cast are Jasmin Page Lawrence, the daughter of actor Martin Lawrence; Myles O’Neal, the stepson of NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal and son to TV personality Shaunie O’Neal; Redmond Parker, the son of Grammy-winning singer Ray Parker Jr.; Harry James Thornton, the son of former Playboy model Pietra Dawn Cherniak and actor Billy Bob Thornton; and Ebie, the daughter of the late rapper and hip-hop star Eazy-E.

Jerad Iacovetto helps lead a cast of eight celebrity children as they take on the day-to-day life of a rancher.

John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today archive

“Everything looked good as far as how the ranch looked,” Iacovetto said after viewing a sneak-peek episode in December. “The kids on the show obviously had a bright awakening.”

This is the second time the Saddleback Ranch, which is three miles from Milner off Routt County Road 179, has been selected as the site for a reality TV show. In 2005, the Saddleback Ranch was the venue for E! Entertainment’s show “Filthy Rich: Cattle Drive”

“The first time, I basically stayed with them 24 hours a day,” Iacovetto said.

But with concerns that COVID-19 might shut down production, things were a bit different this time around.

Iacovetto said the show brought him in for certain parts, but he’s a lot like the rest of us and will just have to tune in on Wednesday, Jan. 12, to see how it all comes together.

“It’s kind of hard to see how it’s all going to turn out,” Iacovetto said. “But the first episode was pretty funny, and it definitely had some humor in it. Rich kids basically figuring out what ranchers actually do.”

