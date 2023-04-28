Local physical therapist recognized with Giant of Multiple Sclerosis award
NeurologyLive and The Consortium of Multiple Sclerosis Centers have recognized Patty Bobryk, a neurologic physical therapist at UCHealth SportsMed Clinic in Steamboat Springs, as one of the 2023 Giants of Multiple Sclerosis inductees.
Bobryk won the award, which celebrates pioneers, innovators and difference makers who have been selected by their peers for their achievements in multiple sclerosis, for her work in the Rehabilitation category.
According to a news release, she was one of 10 individuals who were selected out of more than 200 nominations to be inducted in 2023.
Bobryk joined SportsMed in 2019 and since then, has provided patients with neuro-rehab services, specifically those living with neuro-degenerative diseases such as multiple sclerosis and Parkinson’s disease.
