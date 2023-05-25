Local PGA pro garners top teacher recognition

Steamboat native Luke Brosterhous has been named Colorado PGA Section West Chapter Teacher of the Year for 2022.

Luke Brosterhous/Courtesy Photo

Golf instruction is forever changing. The technological age has reached the sport in a new way, and for some coaches, adapting to this technology has become a challenge.

Not many have assimilated this change and mastered it better than Steamboat Springs native Luke Brosterhous, who was named the Colorado PGA Section West Chapter Teacher of the Year for 2022.

“The award is a reflection of a lot of students I have been able to teach,” Brosterhous said. “They have had some success, and I have been fortunate to be a small part of that. It is gratifying and the award is a peer-nominated process. Being recognized by my fellow PGA professionals in the West Chapter is really rewarding and humbling.”

Brosterhous has been a PGA member since 2008 and had won the award twice before in 2010 and 2011. He has used the last couple years to refocus on golf instruction and opened the M3 Golf Lab in 2022, which takes a new approach to teaching the sport.

“I started with an idea to pilot this project and come at golf instruction a little differently with the lab and stepping away from that traditional golf-lesson environment,” Brosterhous said.

His procedure is to focus on improving the motion and movement of a client’s body for more athletic and consistent golf. His M3 Golf Lab utilizes Titleist Performance Institute training and combines it with a Trackman 4 launch monitor, 3-dimensional motion analysis and mindset training.

“I was really the catalyst for that idea, and I think it has been effective; I think people have received it well,” Brosterhous said.

To expand his reach to a global scale, Brosterhous took on a part-time consulting job at a golf facility called Royal Dar Es Salam opening in Rabat, Morocco. Working with the Royal Moroccan Golf Federation, he has been traveling to Rabat for a week to 10 days per month since January to assist in opening the facility and coaching its national team members.

No matter where in the world, Brosterhous’ approach to instruction has remained the same. He likes to keep an open mind and never get stuck on one philosophy.

He believes there is a way to meet every player where their level is based on what their body allows them to do and where they are in terms of general golf skill. He never wants to be too complex or analytical and tries to keep a narrow focus for his students to understand and aim for.

“I think what I am learning is, being patient and trying to keep it very simple and tangible for somebody is probably the most important thing we can do as teachers,” Brosterhous said. “That is what I am trying to focus on.”