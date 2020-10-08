Local paints mural in downtown Steamboat Springs

Gregory Block spray paints a mural in the alley behind Aspen Botanicals along 8th street in downtown Steamboat Springs.

Shelby Reardon

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — For someone who has never spray painted, Gregory Block is pretty good at it.

His lack of skills with the medium originally deterred him from even applying a design for the mural to Steamboat Creates. Eventually, he submitted a painting and he ended up getting the gig, as decided by a jury of locals. Now, he’s learning to spray paint while putting his design on the south side of Aspen Botanicals along 8th street in downtown Steamboat Springs.

“It had been six months of quarantining, more or less, at home in my studio,” said Block. “As comfortable as I am with that, it was time for something new. I was like, ‘Heck this is my hometown, I want to take a risk and try to grow with it.’”

The mural project was put together by Steamboat Creates and the business owner, Russel Atha.

“We wanted something to celebrate all of the artforms that happen here in Steamboat,” said Kim Keith, executive director of Steamboat Creates.

The original painting is called “Elevate.” It features almost a bouquet of visual and performing artforms. A violin is front and center, surrounded by a painter’s palette, sheet music and sketches of dancers and all appear to be floating above the clouds.

“I wanted to incorporate all of those in a way that felt light, and vibrant and rich and also spoke to the high elevation here in Steamboat.”

Keith hopes the piece is a conversation starter. Passerbys may not know that Steamboat is home to an orchestra or the Perry Mansfield Performing Arts School. Seeing dancers and a violin in the mural may prompt them to look into those places.