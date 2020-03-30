Local officials, Pilot & Today to host panel Tuesday on resources for businesses affected by COVID-19

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — The city of Steamboat Springs and Routt County will host another panel discussion in partnership with Steamboat Pilot & Today on Tuesday to address questions about the economy, financial impacts of COVID-19 and resources that are available to businesses in the midst of the coronavirus crisis.

The virtual discussion starts at 10:30 a.m. and features professionals from the community. The list of panelists includes PJ Wharton, president of Yampa Valley Bank; Steve Zarlengo, financial advisor with Edward Jones; and Jim Nowak, CPA with Western Slope Accounting Group.

Steamboat Pilot & Today Editor Lisa Schlichtman will moderate the panel discussion, which will be available as a live video on Steamboat Pilot & Today’s Facebook page, on TV18, the local news station Comcast TV6 and on the city’s website.

To find the panels on the city’s website, go to steamboatsprings.net, click on “Agendas” and then look for the virtual town halls under the meetings listing and click on “View Media.” The panel discussions are also posted on SteamboatPilot.com.