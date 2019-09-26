Local musician Brent Rowan composes tune about Alpine Mountain Ranch & Club

Brent Rowan at Alpine Mountain Ranch & Club composes a piece of music.

Steve Snyders/Courtesy

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — To local producer and musician Brent Rowan, beautiful places exist not only as their visual selves but also in melody.

“Places and times and things have a sound to me,” Rowan said. “They have a natural flow and tempo.”

When Rowan’s friends Russ and Tina Sherlock decided to add a recording studio to their home at Alpine Mountain Ranch & Club, they enlisted the help of Rowan, who knows his way around the music industry. He worked as a studio guitarist in Nashville for two decades and has been nominated for Country Music Association’s Instrumentalist of the Year five times.

Throughout the months of completing the home studio project, Rowan would drop by Alpine Mountain Ranch’s 1,216 acres, which, in addition to its homesites, features a wildlife preserve and views in every direction. With each visit, the tune Rowan heard became increasingly real: a calmly upbeat, easy listening instrumental tune that meanders its way around Rowan’s guitar. He named it “Second Serenity.”

“I sometimes see something, and it speaks to me immediately,” Rowan said. “Sometimes, it has to permeate.”

Once Rowan had mulled over the melody long enough, he played a quick recording of the song, and in July, sent it to the Sherlocks. After several months away, Tina and Russ were on their way back to Steamboat, driving westward over Rabbit Ears Pass, when Tina pressed “play” on the file Rowan had sent her.

“Tears just welled up in my eyes,” Tina said. “I looked at Russ and said, ‘We’re going home.’”

They listened to the track on loop for the next hour.

“I was so grateful and overwhelmed. It really brought out the way we feel when we come over the last hill,” Tina said. “This piece reflects the energy of the community, because I think it’s hospitable and serene and uniquely artistic.”

The tune was then shared with Alpine Mountain Ranch’s marketing team, whose members decided to incorporate the melody into their marketing materials.

“If a picture says a thousand words, a song says a million,” said the ranch’s Brittanny Havard. “We think this is our best, most authentic way of depicting what living on the ranch is like.”

She noted that in her more than a decade in marketing, she’s seen far more use of stock music than original songs composed for a specific project.

“It’s special that this song came to us by someone who was inspired by the ranch and by Steamboat,” Havard said.

The song is currently available for listening at alpinemountainranchsteamboat.com and on Soundcloud and will ultimately be used in a video of Alpine Mountain Ranch owner testimonials.

“I’m honored that they love the music, and I’m honored that this music can help raise awareness for their project out there,” Rowan said.

Rowan has lived in Steamboat since 2012. Some of his other songs that have been inspired by local landscapes include “80477” and “Steamboatin.”

To reach Julia Ben-Asher, call 970-871-4229, email jbenasher@SteamboatPilot.com or follow her on Twitter @juliabenasher.