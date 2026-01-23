Cold air is coming to Steamboat Springs this weekend

Cold air is more probable than heavy snowfall this weekend in the Yampa Valley, according to local meteorologist Mike Weissbluth.

Weissbluth, who posts twice a week local weather forecasts for the Yampa Valley at SnowAlarm.com , said Friday that he expects the weekend to bring “a couple of pushes of cold air.”

“There is a push of Arctic air, that comes in Saturday night into Sunday, … the guidance I am showing is -10 on top which may be a little aggressive, but maybe not, and then a high near zero and (30 mph winds) and 50 mph gusts,” he said of the second push.

In terms of snowfall, the local meteorologist said added accumulations from Saturday could include 2-5 inches by the end of Sunday of “really light, light fluffy snow.”

With forecasts expected to see a rush of cold air from the north, Weissbluth differentiated from the winds that come from the northwest. Those tend to deliver heavy snowfall to the Yampa Valley.

“We do best out of the northwest … that way we can get the Pacific moisture into our area. In this case, we have sort of that eddy to our southwest that is really going to bring misery to most of the country this weekend,” he said.

The local meteorologist, an admitted New York Giants fan, said the “Arctic Intrusion” presented by the weekend weather system will affect the Bronco’s game against the New England Patriots, bringing cold and snow to the AFC Championship matchup.

“The people who are fortunate enough to want to go to the game, or are able to go to the game, are going to have to dress pretty warmly,” he said.