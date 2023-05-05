Local Marketing District releases 2022 annual report

The Local Marketing District posted its 2022 annual report offering a review of the partnership and work that was done last year between the Local Marketing District and Steamboat Ski & Resort Corp.

The report released this week also compares last year’s performance with previous years and highlights the 2023 Air Program.

“Year-round premier flight access to Steamboat is a huge driver and benefit to both our guests and locals as they make their travel plans,” Director of Airline Programs for Steamboat Ski & Resort Corp. Janet Fischer said in a news release. “Steamboat takes great pride in our strong working relationships with all major airlines and our contributions to the success of the airline program moving forward.”

Approved by district voters in 2004, the Local Marketing District oversees money directed toward providing commercial air service into the Yampa Valley Regional Airport. The LMD and Steamboat Ski & Resort Corp. lead the commercial air program in partnership with YVRA, Routt County, Steamboat Springs, Steamboat Springs Chamber and the lodging community.

In addition highlighting the 2022 Air Program, other sections of the report outline the organizational structure and background, financial performance, marketing efforts, Yampa Valley Regional Airport impacts and the 2023 Air Program highlights.

The full report can be found at bit.ly/42bz0Bs .