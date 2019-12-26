Local knitting group crafts new future in new spaces

A local knitter works on a new knitting project.

John F. Russell

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Inch by inch, row by row, Sit ‘n’ Stitch members’ knitted creations continue to grow — and so does the group’s Friday afternoon tradition.

For years, the weekly knitting group met at the community-based, downtown Steamboat Springs fabric and yarn shop, Sew Steamboat, to sit, stitch, chat and snack. But when Sew Steamboat closed its doors this fall, the knitters of Sit ‘n’ Stitch found themselves with the will to continue the group but without the space to do so.

“We said, ‘How can we continue this?’” said Renee Romano, who’s been a Sit ‘n’ Stitch member for about three years. “And a Sit ‘n’ Stitch member who’s part of CMC (Colorado Mountain College) faculty set up our being able to use a room at the college — we have a great view of the mountains.”

The group is currently meeting in the community room of Mountain View Apartments on Pine Street until the college opens back up after the holiday break.

“When we had (Sit ‘n’ Stitch) in the store, anyone who walked by would see it,” Romano said, “But now, if you don’t already know, you probably won’t.”

From 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. every Friday, Sit ‘n’ Stitch members work on sweaters, shawls, scarves, hats and whatever else they’re putting together, often accompanied by cookies or cake. The group generally sees 10 to 15 people join in, including a good number of visitors depending on the time of year. For the most part, Sit ‘n’ Stitchers are pretty experienced in their craft, whether that’s knitting, crochet or embroidery, but beginners are more than welcome to join the group.

“When someone’s just learning, everybody helps and encourages them,” Romano said. “If a new person comes, we make sure they feel welcomed.”

If you go What: Sit ‘n’ Stitch knitting and crochet group

When: 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. Fridays

Where: Mountain View Apartments community room, 629 Pine St. — location will transition back to Colorado Mountain College Steamboat Springs after the college’s holiday break

Price: Free



And while group members are focused on their yarn, knitted items are not the only outcomes of Sit ‘n’ Stitch.

“Of course, it’s about the finished product, but it’s also sometimes as much about the process,” Romano said. “We get excited about what each other are making. We get ideas from what other people are working on, and there’s advice given. It’s camaraderie as much as the knitting and crochet.”

With the closing of Sew Steamboat, Sit ‘n’ Stitch members feel the lack of a local yarn shop and have taken coordinated trips to Eagle County and Denver to stock up on supplies.

New members are always welcome to join Sit ‘n’ Stitch. Visit the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s Happenings section for more information.

