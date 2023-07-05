Local hydrologist Liz Schnackenberg wins national award

The “Wagon Wheel Gap” honor is awarded annually by the United States Department of Agriculture to hydrologists and hydrologic technicians working on the nation’s forests and grasslands.

Liz Schnackenberg, recently retired USDA Forest Service hydrologist with the Medicine Bow-Routt National Forests and Thunder Basin National Grassland, was recently honored as recipient of this year’s Wagon Wheel Gap Hydrology award.

After dedicating 30-plus years to the Forest Service and contributing watershed hydrology knowledge on the local, regional and national level, Schnackenberg was awarded the honor for her career-long service and watershed stewardship legacy.

Schnackenberg on June 15 was presented with the award as part of the Forest Service Rise to the Future Awards. The Rise to the Future Awards Ceremony was held on the historic Whitton Patio of the USDA Whitton Building. Forest Service Chief Randy Moore, Deputy Chief NFS Chris French and Deputy Chief David Lytle participated in the ceremony.

The Rise to the Future Awards honor Forest Service staff and partners for their leadership in stewardship of fisheries, water, wildlife, soil and air resources on national forests and grasslands. The awards recognize the hard work and dedication of Forest Service employees and their partners to improve the nation’s natural resources.

The Wagon Wheel Gap Hydrology award is given annually by the USDA to recognize top performances by hydrologists and hydrologic technicians engaged in watershed management on the nation’s forests and grasslands or in delivery of hydrologic services to domestic or overseas partners as part of their normal duties. This award was named in honor of the first watershed experiments in the United States at the Wagon Wheel Gap Experimental Forest on the Rio Grande National Forest.

Schnackenberg began her journey with the Forest Service in 1992 as a Routt National Forest seasonal employee. She later became a permanent hydrologist through the Co-Op program. Throughout her career she served as a coordinator, team leader and hydrologist/specialist for the Burned Area Emergency Response program.

Schnackenberg previously was selected for the Fulbright Specialist Award in 2019, which allowed her to travel to Portugal to assist in recovery and restoration following wildfire. That same year, she was recognized as a member of the Department of State Exchange Program and utilized her expertise globally, representing the U.S. as a citizen ambassador.