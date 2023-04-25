Local high schools continue track and field success in 2023

Soroco junior Larhae Whaley takes off at the start of the 4x200 relay at the Colorado High School Activities Association Track and Field Championships on May 21, 2022. Whaley has been a dominant force for the Rams in the 2023 season, with top finishes all year long in pole vault.

Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today

As the high school track and field regular season begins to close out, Routt County high schools have shown continued success throughout.

The Soroco Rams competed in the Coal Ridge Invitational on Saturday, April 22, taking 20th for the boys team and 15th for the girls.

Junior Alan Mayer’s 10 minute, 56.02 second 3,200-meter run was the top finish for a Soroco boy on Saturday. Senior Trinity Delto replicated Mayer’s result with sixth in the girls race on a 14:42.05 time.

Junior Larhae Whaley’s 52.92 second run on the 300-meter hurdles placed her just outside the top 10 in 11th. She also pole vaulted to second place with an 8-07.00 foot result.

The Hayden Tigers hit the road on Saturday for the Rangely Panther Invitational where the boys finished ninth overall while the girls took an impressive fourth place at the meet.

Freshman Danek DeMorat’s 5:19.6 mile run was good for seventh overall at the meet. His teammate, Logan Silva, slotted right behind in eighth.

Finishing second overall in discuss, senior Wesley Gioia’s 125 foot, 5 inch throw in the final was 15 feet farther than his throw in the preliminary round.

For the girls, freshman AnnMarie Counts continued her season-long dominance in 100-meter hurdles with an overall victory on a blistering 16.46 second time.

Junior Jenna Kleckler owned the long jump pit with a first place finals jump of 15-9.5. Freshman Kiera Faucett continued the Tigers’ jumping success with a triple jump victory, leaping over 31 combined feet.

Boys Notable Results

200: 5. Jake Lindley, H, 26.42.

1600: 7. Danek DeMorat, H, 5:19.61. 8. Logan Silva, H, 5:20.23.

3200: 6. Alan Mayer, S, 10:56.02.

Pole vault: 18. Alan Mayer, S, 8-07.00. 19. Logan Whaley, S, 8-07.00.

Discus: 2. Wesley Gioia, H, 125-05.00.

Girls Notable Results

100: 5. Kiera Faucett, H, 13.76.

800: 19. Trinity Delto, S, 2:55.76.

3200: 6. Trinity Delto, S, 14:42.05.

100: 1. AnnMarie Counts, H, 16.46.

300: 11. Larhae Whaley, S, 52.92.

4×200: 8. Soroco, 1:57.96.

Long jump: 1. Jenna Kleckler, H, 15-09.25.

Triple jump: 1. Kiera Faucett, H, 31-06.25. 2. Isabella Simones, H, 30-10.20.

Pole vault: 2. Larhae Whaley, S, 8-07.00.

Discus: 3. Dakota Munden, H, 106-10.00.

