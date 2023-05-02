Local groups pair up to offer South Routt Bicycle Tuneup event

Quinn Marske rides his bike at the Bear River Bike Park in Steamboat Springs. South Routt Libraries will continue its program series from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, May 6, 2023, with a Bike Tuneup event hosted by Routt County Riders.

As biking trails begin to open up in Routt County, it is time to dust off your bike and make sure it is ready to endure the season ahead.

To provide that head start, the South Routt Library Program Series has partnered with Routt County Riders for its Bicycle Tuneup event at the Oak Creek Public Library from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, May 6.

Matthew Rochon, the Routt County Riders’ community outreach program manager, and Paul Majors will host the event and help make minor repairs or fixes on bikes brought in while continuing the organization’s bike match program .

Rochon will also give a presentation about what to do to keep your bike in working order while riding and how to make these repairs in preparation for the summer biking season.

“What we will do is an overview of checking the air, brakes and drivetrain to make sure the bike is safe and ready to operate for the summer,” Rochon said. “Then we will have stands there so people can put their bikes on the stands for simple things like derailleur adjustments, tightening bolts, oiling chains and changing flat tires.”

This program has run once before with the Routt County Riders as part of last year’s library program series in May. Janet Panebaker, a member of the South Routt Library District board, said it was one of the most attended programs last year and she anticipates another great showing on Saturday.

Ski Haus is sponsoring the event and will offer raffle prizes for those who participate on Saturday.

“The library will be open too,” Panebaker said. “Any books we have about bicycling will be available there for checkout.”

The Routt County Riders’ bike match program was initially funded to provide an opportunity for people to donate bikes collecting dust in sheds and garages and have them fixed up and given to people in need of a bike.

Since the start, the organization has expanded the program to include maintenance classes and more.

Rochon has aspirations of opening a physical location for the bike match program, in hopes of making the exchange process even easier than it has been. He encourages those who are interested to join Saturday’s event and see what the bike match is all about.

“If folks want to bring bikes to donate, they can do that,” Rochon said. “If they want to bring their bike and have us take a quick look at it, they can do that too.”

