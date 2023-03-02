Local golf course to host CGA Mid-Amateur Championship this fall

Haymaker golf course is scheduled to host the 37th CGA Mid-Amateur Championship from Sept. 29 to Oct. 1. This is the first time the course will host the event since 2005.

The Colorado Golf Association Mid-Amateur Championship is coming to the Haymaker Golf Course for the first time in nearly two decades.

The golf course hosted the 19th mid-am event in 2005 and has been picked once again for the 37th event from Sept. 29 to Oct. 1.

“It’s a very big event,” said Cody Hasten, Haymaker’s head golf professional. “It’s one of the biggest amateur events in the state every year. We’re definitely honored to host, and it kind of goes toward just how great of a championship course Haymaker is.”

The championship will welcome the top 84 mid-amateur golfers across the state who earn their chance to compete with a strong placing in one of the four qualifying events in August and September.

For the mid-am championship, the CGA typically looks for public courses that are of the championship caliber to test the best golfers in the state. Hasten said the CGA reached out last September and the city was honored to receive the CGA’s interest.

“I think it shows how good of a golf course Haymaker really is,” Hasten said. “Between the conditions and the challenge of the golf course, it’s just a testament to the golf course itself, the layout and the conditions of the course.”

