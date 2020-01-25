Local business changes its name to Louisiana Lindsy’s

Lindsy Manceaux stands in front of her new business, Louisiana Lindsy's.

John F. Russell

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Due to copyright issues, the former Rice and Roux, located in a kiosk at 635 Lincoln Ave. in front of Old Town Square in downtown Steamboat Springs, had to change its name. The local eatery is now named Louisiana Lindsy’s.

The menu, ownership and location remain the same. Lindsy Manceaux owns the business. She cooks her food offsite and keeps it warm in her small food stand with plans to eventually expand to a larger location. She specializes in southern Louisiana cooking with menu items that include gumbo, jambalaya and rice and gravy.

The business is open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. weekdays and from 11 a.m. to midnight on weekends.