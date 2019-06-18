Local builders: Support annexation

As representatives of the building community, we are in support of the West Steamboat Neighborhoods annexation and encourage everyone to vote “yes” on Question 1 by June 25. We believe annexation of the West Steamboat Neighborhoods means more employee retention.

Increasing the attainable housing supply through West Steamboat Neighborhoods means we have a better chance of keeping our employees here in Steamboat versus them moving out of the city. Just like us, many of our employees want to live, work and play here in Steamboat, and it has been getting harder and harder for our employees to find attainable homes. Housing is a constant challenge when recruiting new employees or retaining existing ones, whether they want to rent or buy here in Steamboat, and the demand for constructing and maintaining all types of homes demands a skilled, local workforce.

Additional housing inventory will give our employees the chance to purchase a new home, or to purchase an existing one which is vacated when someone else moves into a new home, so they too can earn equity and stay in the area. By keeping our staff in Steamboat Springs, we help ensure their longevity on the job and keep our dollars local. It is challenging enough to retain good employees, so this creates a path for success not only for our companies but for the exponential positive economic impact to the community as a whole.

We believe that West Steamboat Neighborhoods helps us create a more ideal community, with housing for our workforce, families and real people. This is where growth was intended to be, as defined by our community vision over the past decades. This developer, Brynn Grey Partners has a proven record of success with creating neighborhoods in other mountain communities. The benefits of this well-vetted annexation far outweigh the costs. If we miss this opportunity, we might not see another one for years to come if ever.

Eric Rabesa, Rivertree Inc, Custom Builders

Jed Gibson, Central Electric

Tucker Hull, TBH Plumbing and Heating

Erik Griepentrog, Landmark Consultants