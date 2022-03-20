Local bridge club to host introduction to game on Tuesday
news@steamboatpilot.com
Bridge In Steamboat is inviting returning players, social players and those new to the game to join the club for two hours of fun play starting at 1:45 p.m. Tuesday, March 22.
Steamboat has been playing bridge for years. Many players enjoy social games in their homes. The local sanctioned club hosts games in-person and online with a variety of lessons and mentor tables each week.
New players and returning players are welcome to Tuesday’s introduction event. RSVP by emailing BridgeInSteamboat@gmail.com.
For questions, contact Sharon Smith at 303-588-9856 or BridgeInSteamboat@gmail.com. For more about the club, http://www.SteamboatBridge.com.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Hayden limits short-term rentals in residential zones
Hayden will restrict short-term rentals in residential zones to primary residences but allow them in commercial zones, a proactive move on an issue that has become controversial up the valley.