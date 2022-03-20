Local bridge club to host introduction to game on Tuesday

Bridge In Steamboat is inviting returning players, social players and those new to the game to join the club for two hours of fun play starting at 1:45 p.m. Tuesday, March 22.

Steamboat has been playing bridge for years. Many players enjoy social games in their homes. The local sanctioned club hosts games in-person and online with a variety of lessons and mentor tables each week.

New players and returning players are welcome to Tuesday’s introduction event. RSVP by emailing BridgeInSteamboat@gmail.com .

For questions, contact Sharon Smith at 303-588-9856 or BridgeInSteamboat@gmail.com . For more about the club, http://www.SteamboatBridge.com .