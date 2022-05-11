Steamboat’s Storm Peak hoping to serve up fun with new brew hop

The Peak2Peak, a crosstown taproom hop, will take place for the first time on May 21, 2022, in Steamboat Springs. The event will benefit LIftUp of Routt County.

John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today

Storm Peak Brewing Co.’s Norma Ruth Ryan is hoping that two taprooms and six miles will add up to a whole lot of fun during the first-ever Peak2Peak, a crosstown hop benefiting LiftUp of Routt County.

“We’re so excited about this, and it is going to be such a fun event,” said Ruth Ryan, whose official title at Storm Peak is fun generator manager. “It is such a good time (of the year) for happiness in town, and we just keep getting hit with such sad stuff. We’re just really stoked to rope in all of our friends and our neighbors to take part in just a super fun, joyous, weird, funky and wild event like Peak2Peak.”

The idea is for participants to hop between Storm Peak’s west side taproom at 1885 Elk River Road and its new Storm Peak Bus Stop taproom at 2500 Village Drive.

There will be an aid station at the Barley, which is about half way between the two locations.

The Barley also has offered to donate a portion of the drinks it sells to LiftUp of Routt County. The event will take place from noon to 8 p.m. May 21.

Ruth Ryan said that participants are encouraged to use any method of transportation to get between the locations — other than driving.

“You could do a pogo stick, or a unicycle, or time travel or trebuchet — trebuchet might get some people in trouble with the FAA, but that’s not our problem,” Ruth Ryan joked. “As long as you get from one place to the other, and get to do it with a bunch of your friends and a bunch of folks that are still here in the month of May, that’s what we’re stoked about.”

The cost to take part in Peak2Peak is $20, and that includes a beer and a T-shirt donated by Chaos Inc. in Craig. Tickets can be purchased at StormPeakBrewing.com or at the taprooms the day of the event. All ticket proceeds will go directly to LiftUp of Routt County.

The day of the event, participants can start at either taproom for the journey.

The event will also include prizes for best costume, best mode of transportation, best group and speed. Those that shop at LiftUp for their costumes can bring in a receipt and get a $1 off a six-pack.

Lost Range CBD will also be making a donation to LiftUp and offering samples to participants. Bustash will provide shuttles running back and fourth between the two taprooms from 4-8 p.m. They are hoping to offer rides so that those who ran can get back to their starting point.

Participants can start at either tap room on the day of the event. They will start by picking up a wristband, T-shirt and a free beer. They can then head to the aid station at the Barley or to the next taproom.

“This is our first ever Peak2Peak, but we are planning on doing it every year,” Ruth Ryan said. “It’s not something that we just need this year, but we wanted to create an event that brings everybody together and helps shake the fog off from another winter.”

