Local bank plugs into sustainability with addition of electric car charging station

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Car needing a quick charge? Head over to Alpine Bank.

The bank, at its Pine Grove Road location off U.S. Highway 40 in Steamboat Springs, unveiled its new two-port electric vehicle charging station Thursday, which is completely free to the public, even if you’re not a bank customer. It operates 24 hours a day, seven days a week throughout the year.

The unit, which was manufactured in the U.S. by EVBox, marks the ninth Level 2 charging station at a public or lodging property location in Steamboat, according to Suzie Romig, energy outreach director with the Yampa Valley Sustainability Council.

Electric cars are becoming a more frequent sight in Routt County, according to Romig. State records indicated the county had 24 electric and 132 hybrid electric/gas vehicles registered in 2018.

The unit at Alpine Bank can accept any electric vehicle using a simple adapter, and can be used by two vehicles simultaneously. It also offers solid performance in colder temperatures.

The station was partly made possible by a Charge Ahead Colorado grant from the Colorado Energy Office, bank officials said.

“This new station provides a great location for (electric vehicle) drivers to charge in Steamboat Springs and also helps the state meet its goals for cleaner electrified transportation,” said Zach Owens, program manager at the Colorado Energy Office.

The unit is considered a Level 2 charging station, according to bank officials. Of the three current levels of vehicle charging, Level 2 uses 240 volts and delivers AC power. Level 1 charging is from a standard 120-volt outlet, and Level 3 uses high-powered DC fast charging capable of fully charging a dead battery in about 30 minutes.

Level 2 is capable of, on average, charging a depleted battery in anywhere from two to 10 hours, depending on the vehicle.

But Alpine Bank’s charging station is meant more for a quick and easy top-off to already charged vehicles coming through town; the bank requests that vehicles using the station limit charging to four hours.

The Yampa Valley Sustainability Council lauded Alpine Bank’s local sustainability efforts.

“The local interest in all-electric and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles is growing, and this new charging station will benefit both our community and visitors,” said Sarah Jones, executive director of the council. “We applaud Alpine Bank and all the work they do to conserve resources and preserve our natural environment.”

Alpine Bank also offers charging stations at its locations in Boulder and Grand Junction.

“The (electric vehicle) charging station at our Steamboat location is another example of our company’s ongoing dedication to the environment, and nothing would make us happier than seeing it being used consistently,” said Adonna Allen, president of the Steamboat Alpine Bank branch.

