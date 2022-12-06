Local author tells stories of voices lost in the Yampa Valley

The Museum of Northwest Colorado will host a book signing this week featuring a local author who recounts some of the Yampa Valley’s nearly lost voices and stories.

Join author Rita Herold at 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9, at the Museum of Northwest Colorado, 590 Yampa Ave. in Craig, where she will sign her books, “Yampa Valley’s Lost Egeria Park” and “Hidden History of Routt County,” while meeting with local readers.

In her books, Herold sketches what life was like in the Yampa Valley from the everyday characters to the well known. She documents the stories of the fugitives on the “Outlaw Trail” and famed outlaw Harry Tracy.

However, her books do more than tell the rugged history of the Yampa Valley, also telling the stories of the local pioneers whose voices have almost been lost. From the removal of the Utes in 1881 to the introduction of stagecoaches, railroads, cattle, grain and other industries, Herold tells the whole story of Routt County’s nearly forgotten past.

Both of Herold’s books will be available for purchase in the Museum gift shop. She is a native of Routt County and runs a fifth-generation centennial ranch near Yampa.