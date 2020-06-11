Local artist presents show in a new way

"Ladies of the Valley," oil on canvas, 36 inches by 48 inches.

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — It’s not Chula Beauregard’s first show, she’s been painting since she was 11 years old. But this year, in the midst of a global pandemic, the local artist has had to get creative in a different way. Beauregard had to figure out how to share her latest project with the community in a time of social distancing and limited events.

Her latest show focuses on Perry-Mansfield, a Steamboat institution that has deep roots, not only with in the community, but for Beauregard personally, too.

“When I was a kid growing up in Steamboat, my parents would always bring me to Perry-Mansfield for performances. I can still sing along to every word of ‘Annie Get Your Gun’ from the musical theater production I saw out there in first grade,” Beauregard explained. “Many milestones were celebrated on that sacred ground, so I have often dreamed of painting out there for an extended period of time.”

Amidst rich subject matter such as dancers, horses, trees, buildings and Strawberry Park, Beauregard said she could paint out there for a lifetime.

For this project though, she spent one year painting different scenes.

“Part of my motivation was education outreach. Many people who move to Steamboat are not aware of the impact that Perry-Mansfield has had on our arts and culture here,” Beauregard said. “We are more than a ski town, more than a ranch town, because of the vision and dedication of founders Charlotte and Portia.”

“Dancers in the Pavilion” oil and bronze flake on linen, 20 inches by 24 inches.

She chose the name “Roots” for the exhibit as an acknowledgment of their foundational role in the community.

After painting at Perry-Mansfield once a month for a year, Beauregard took her smaller paintings back to her studio where she then created larger ones using the smaller ones as well as photographs. The collection consists of 25 paintings which will be on display at the Depot Art Center.

And while the grand opening of the show looks different from years past, Beauregard has gotten creative in a new way to make sure that everyone will have access to her paintings.

The details • To attend the VIP Reception via Zoom, visit bit.ly/3g9N2Mv

• To purchase a painting online, visit steamboatcreates.org/chula-beauregard/

• To schedule your personal tour of the gallery, visit signup.com/go/mfpfyXL

She will be hosting a VIP Reception via Zoom on Thursday at 5 p.m. where she will give participants a walk-through of the paintings as well as the same historical slides and information that are included in the show.

The exhibit will also be featured during First Friday Artwalk. Viewers will be able to enter the Depot Art Center to view the show in small groups and Beauregard will be in the parking lot for a meet and greet outside. Interested parties can also schedule a time online to view the show in a group of four or fewer. And this year, the paintings are available for purchase online.

“The Zoom presentation, online sales, and lots of social media marketing has kept us on our toes,” Beauregard said. “Overall it’s been okay since I have also had a wider reach and even had some interest from people in Florida and Tennessee, simply from my social media presence.”

Beauregard will donate 5% of all sales to Perry-Mansfield.

“COVID-19 is so devastating for the performing arts, and Perry-Mansfield is not immune,” she said. “It’s such a magical place.”

Sophie Dingle is a contributing writer for Steamboat Pilot & Today.