STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — While sipping whiskey at Steamboat Whiskey Company one day, Steamboat Springs artist Lucas Laverty realized the bar, with its combination of steel and wood walls, would be the perfect location for some of his pieces.

Thus, his exhibit, “Bury Me with My Whiskey and Knives,” named after one of the pieces to be featured, was created and will be displayed in the unique space through April 7.

If You Go What: “Bury Me with My Whiskey and Knives” — Meet the Artist

When: 4 to 6 p.m., Friday, March 22; show runs through April 7

Where: Steamboat Whiskey Company, 55 11th St.

“I’m really glad it worked,” Laverty wrote in an email to Steamboat Pilot & Today. “I love seeing my work on the old steel and barn wood walls, and it’s a great little bar with an awesome staff.”

“His pieces are dark and cool and brought a different vibe to the distillery,” Willa Seybolt, Steamboat Whiskey Company’s social media and marketing coordinator, wrote in an email.

This is Steamboat Whiskey Company’s second foray into the art world after “Redefining Contemporary Art: Selected Works from the NIAD Art Center” in January.

In Laverty’s show, there will be a selection of hand-forged spike knives, which is a railroad spike welded to a steel rod and heated in a propane forge until ready to be hammered into shape, as well as a series of metal drawings created freehand-style using a plasma cutter, and the namesake of the event — a life-size, coffin-shaped canvas filled with whiskey bottles and knives.

“The piece was created using a stencil of the bottles and knife blanks — originally a stenciled skateboard graphic that found a second, more complex existence — then each bottle and knife was given its own identity with drawn details,” Laverty explained.

Laverty will also be bringing some clothing items and a vintage “rasta warrior” ski pin. All items are available for purchase.

“Just seeing an idea become a tangible object is rewarding, but when someone else likes it enough to hang it in their house, it’s another level,” Laverty said.

Laverty’s two-week long show will kick off with a “Meet the Artist” night during happy hour from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, March 22, at the distillery and bar, 55 11th St.

“I’ll be at the opening sipping whiskey and available to answer questions about the work and make some one night only deals,” Laverty said.

To reach Mackenzie Hicks, email mhicks@SteamboatPilot.com, call 970-871-4208 or follow her on Twitter @MackenzieShawna.