Lobsterfest event raises more than $80K to build new soccer field in honor of the late Sancy Shaw

Brett Shaw speaks at this year's Rotary Club of Steamboat Springs Lobsterfest. The event grossed more than $100,000, and afer expenses will contrinue more than $85,000 toward building a new athletic field near the North Routt Community Charter School.

Photo courtesy Rotary Club of Steamboat Springs

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — There is a sense of excitement in Brett Shaw’s voice when he speaks about building a soccer field in North Routt that will bear the name of his late wife, Sancy, who was killed in a car crash on Interstate 70 near Genesee last Christmas Eve.

“It’s combining two of Sancy’s main passions and thrusting them together,” Shaw said. “She was extremely passionate about soccer since she was a little girl, and all the way through college … To take that and combine it with her passion for kids, and her passion for that school is just truly remarkable to me.

“I’m extremely excited to see her passions come together and her legacy live on.”

Honoring Sancy Shaw’s legacy is one of the reasons the Rotary Club of Steamboat Springs initiated an effort to raise the projected $200,000 needed to build the athletic field, which will be located adjacent to the North Routt Community Community Charter School in Clark. The adjacent school has removed rocks and maintains the meadow so it can be used for the school’s physical education classes and other events.

The Rotary Club’s Lobsterfest, held Aug. 10, grossed more than $100,000. Organizer Ashley Kane said that after expenses she estimates that the group will have a little more than $85,000 to go toward the new athletic field.

“Steamboat Meat and Seafood did an awesome job and the band, Buffalo Commons, was incredible,” Kane said. “It went off even better than I had hoped.”

Sancy Shaw and her husband, Brett.

courtesy photo

It was the first year for the event, which got off to a strong start with a cause that touched many people in the Steamboat Springs and North Routt communities.

“It was a huge success,” Kane said. “It was sold out and people were so generous.”

The event topped out at 250 people.

“I was extremely appreciative of the support that those supporters displayed that night, and continue to display in supporting our family,” Brett Shaw said. “It was a very special night.”

It was further an emotional weekend for Shaw as band Lost Hollow released the single “Shine On” a day earlier along with a video that featured footage of Sancy and Brett enjoying time with their children, Wyatt, Mason Jaxon and Charlee, that will act as a tribute to Sancy’s life.

How to help Donations can be made online to help with the soccer field by visiting http://www.steamboatrotary.com. Checks can also be mailed to Rotary Club of Steamboat/attention Sancy Shaw Soccer Field, PO Box 771336, Steamboat Springs, 80477. Make all checks payable to North Routt Community Charter School.

Shaw, along with his parents and Sancy’s parents, then attended the Lobsterfest where they were overwhelmed by love and support.

Kane is hoping that the money raised from this year’s Lobsterfest, combined with pledges of in-kind services, will be enough to break ground on the new field in spring 2020.

Kane said she will meet with those responsible for this year’s Rotary Club of Steamboat’s Lobsterfest in the upcoming months, but the success in its first year was a good indication that it could return in 2020.

