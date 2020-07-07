Living in a tent down by the river: The Record for Monday, July 6, 2020

Monday, July 6, 2020

12:44 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers received a noise complaint regarding loud music at an apartment complex in the 2200 block of Elk River Road. The residents there agreed to turn down the volume.

1:24 a.m. Police were called about a bear eating out of a dumpster outside a hotel in the 1000 block of Lincoln Avenue.

9:22 a.m. Police received a report of a man driving without a license in the 2500 block of Village Drive. Officers stopped the man and issued him a citation.

11:47 a.m. Police were called about a suspicious person who was seen taking pictures of people at a hot springs two days prior in the 100 block of Lincoln Avenue.

7:13 p.m. Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters were called to assist an unconscious person at a restaurant in the 10 block of Eighth Street.

9:04 p.m. Police were called about a man allegedly living in a tent by the Yampa River near the 2100 block of Snow Bowl Plaza. The man was not there when officers searched the area.

10:11 p.m. Police received a report of people setting off fireworks at the Howelsen Skate Park.

Total incidents: 55

Steamboat officers had 34 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies had 13 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Steamboat firefighters responded to six calls for service.

West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to two calls for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.