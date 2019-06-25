LIVE UPDATES: Voters decide West Steamboat annexation

Editor’s note: This story will be updated throughout Tuesday evening as results come in.

Deputy City Clerk Sabrina James pulls a dolly of ballots into processing, where signatures and addresses will be verified. Election judges are counting ballots in the West Steamboat Neighborhoods annexation election.

Eleanor C. Hasenbeck

7 p.m. Tuesday: Voting has now closed. There are “a little under 4,000 ballots,” according to an election consultant at city hall. It is predicted there to be just over 4,000 total votes. Results could come as late as 11:30 p.m., according to the city clerk’s office.

Original story:

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Initial ballot counting got underway at 6 p.m. Tuesday for the West Steamboat Neighborhoods annexation election, according to Steamboat Springs City Clerk Julie Franklin.

Election ballots were required to be turned into the secure ballot drop box at the Steamboat Springs City Hall or Routt County Courthouse by 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Franklin said her office had received 2,387 ballots as of Friday, with about 9,200 ballots mailed to city voters.

If passed by voters, the annexation would incorporate an additional 191 acres west of current city limits into the city. On that land, Brynn Grey Partners plans to build three neighborhoods for a total of 450 homes built over 16 to 20 years. At least 108 of those would be deed-restricted, placing a cap on how much the homes can appreciate annually and limiting ownership to people who work at least 30 hours a week in Routt County.

A successful petition effort sent the annexation to the ballot in a referendum election after the Steamboat Springs City Council approved an annexation ordinance in a 4-to-3 vote. The council members who voted against the ordinance expressed a desire to see a finalized U.S. Highway 40 access agreement or a desire to put the annexation to a ballot question.

Colorado residents can register to vote or update their registration even on Election Day. To do so, visit the Clerk and Recorder’s Office in the Routt County Courthouse in downtown Steamboat. County staff will provide a certificate of registration, which can then be taken to the City Clerk’s Office to obtain a ballot.

