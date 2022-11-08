Live updates: Routt County 2022 midterm election

Routt County clerk Jenny Thomas helps election judge Valerie Beers with a machine that opens ballots so that they can be verified, Tuesday Nov. 8, 2022 at the historic Routt County Courthouse in downtown Steamboat Springs.

John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today

Editor’s note: This story will be updated as we receive results and more information regarding the election.

11:04 p.m. — Savannah Wolfson concedes to Meghan Lukens in House District 26 race.

10:18 p.m. — While candidate Meghan Lukens still believes the race is too close to call, she holds a sizeable lead over Savannah Wolfson in the House District 26 race, 54.5% to 45.5% district-wide.

10:13 p.m. — Dylan Roberts won the State Senate District 8 seat over Matt Solomon, 56.9% to 43.1%.

10:10 p.m. — Sonja Macys has defeated Kathi Meyer in the race for the Routt County Commissioner District 3 race.

9:55 p.m. — Yes on the Steamboat Springs short-term rental tax, or 2A, is leading 62.72% to 37.28%.

Both Routt County Referendum 1A, PDR, and the South Routt Library District ballot issue will pass with more than 80% support.

9:45 p.m. — Democrat Joe Neguse wins over Marshall Dawson and will represent District 2, which now includes Routt County.

9:42 p.m. — Doug Scherar will be Routt County’s next sheriff, defeating incumbent Garrett Wiggins 7,457 votes to 4,714 with the latest reported votes.

9:15 p.m. — The next round of results from Routt County are in. Updates coming soon.

8:10 p.m. — The Associated Press and Fox News have declared Jared Polis the victor in the Colorado Governor’s race.

8:02 p.m. — Statewide, Joe Neguse is up (101,311) over Marshall Dawson (34,987) in the 2nd Congressional District race.

In the @Routt_CountyCO Commissioner Race, Sonja Macys is currently leading Kathi Meyer by close to 2,000 votes. That’s a strong margin for what we believe is left out there. @steamboatpilot — Dylan Anderson (@DandersonJour) November 9, 2022

7:51 p.m. — With 11,497 votes cast in the race, Democrat Doug Scherar (61.4%) leads incumbent Garrett Wiggins (38.5%) in the Routt County Sheriff’s race.

7:50 p.m. — With 11,623 votes cast in the race, Sonja Macys (58.4%) has a commanding lead over Kathi Meyer (41.6%) in the Routt County commissioner’s race.

7:48 p.m. — With 11,970 total ballots counted, the first wave of results are in.

Yes on measure 2A, or the short-term rental tax, is leading 63.08% to 36.92%.

Yes on Routt County Referendum 1A, or the PDR tax, is leading 85.21% to 14.79%.

Yes on 6A, or the South Routt Library District Ballot Issue, is leading 80.17% to 19.83%

With early results from Rio Blanco and Eagle County, Meghan Lukens currently has the edge over Savannah Wolfson in the Colorado HD26 race. Lukens is up 3,500 votes in Eagle, while Wolfson has 80% of the Rio Blanco vote. @steamboatpilot #ElectionDay — Dylan Anderson (@DandersonJour) November 9, 2022

7:17 p.m. — With votes coming from five counties in the State Senate District 8 race, Dylan Roberts is leading Matt Solomon 12,212 to 10,418.

7:15 p.m. — In the House District 26 race, Savannah Wolfson is leading Meghan Lukens 1,815 votes to 361 in Rio Blanco County. Those are the only votes reported in the district.

7:00 p.m. — Polls have closed in Routt County and the first wave of results should be coming in shortly.