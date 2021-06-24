LIVE UPDATES: Muddy Slide Fire in South Routt grows over 4K acres

At a glance

What: Muddy Slide Fire When: Currently active; ignited Sunday, June 20 Where: Wildfire burning east of the town of Yampa in South Routt County. Estimated at 4,000 acres as of 6:34 p.m. June 23. More: Mandatory evacuation in place for residents on Routt County Road 16 between mile markers 12 and 21. Cause: Unknown at this point

8:15 a.m. The Rocky Mountain Blue Type 2 incident management team assumed command of the fire at 6 a.m. Thursday. Crews will continue to work along the active fire perimeter with support from aerial resources.

The National Weather Service is calling for a 70% chance of rain and thunderstorms over the fire area today.

The fire is now 4,056 acres and was somewhat less active Wednesday, showing little growth around its perimeter.

8:05 a.m. The Colorado Department of Public Health & Environment has issued another air quality health advisory to include all of Routt County due to the wildfire. The advisory remains in effect until 9 a.m. Friday.

Moderate to heavy smoke from the Muddy Slide Fire, as well as the Sylvan wildfire in Eagle County and several other Colorado and out-of-state wildfires, is expected Wednesday through Thursday morning. Heaviest smoke impacts will likely occur during the overnight and early morning hours in valley locations and in areas in close vicinity to the local wildfires, according to the health department.

Those sensitive to smoke, especially if they have heart disease, respiratory illnesses, are very young or elderly, may want to stay indoors. Outdoor activity should be limited when moderate to heavy smoke is present.

8 a.m. Thursday: The Muddy Slide Fire Evacuation Center will now be located at Soroco Middle School, adjacent to the high school, and will open at 10 a.m.