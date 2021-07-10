LIVE UPDATES: Morgan Creek Fire in North Routt now over 1K acres
9 a.m. Strong winds overnight have pushed the fire’s size close to 1,500 acres estimated by thermal mapping, according to the North Routt Fire Protection District.
7:30 a.m. A Type III Incident Command team has been ordered to respond to the fire.
7 a.m. The Morgan Creek Fire in North Routt County has grown to 250 to 300 acres, according to fire officials, and is currently heading southeast toward Mount Zirkel Wilderness Area.
