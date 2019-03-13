LIVE UPDATES: March blizzard closes US Highway 40 over Rabbit Ears Pass

Editor’s note: This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

12:03 p.m. U.S. Highway 40 is closed from Steamboat to Kremmling and Craig to the Utah boarder because of adverse road conditions and crashes.

Weather Keep up with the conditions: • Find the latest forecast and recent weather stories here.

• View Steamboat webcams here.

• Find information from the National Weather Service, including storm warnings and advisories at wrh.noaa.gov

• The Colorado Department of Transportation provides road conditions, closures and traffic cameras at cotrip.org.

• For travel information by phone, call 511 (in Colorado) or dial 303-639-1111.

• Find information about avalanche danger and conditions from the Colorado Avalanche Information Center.

• For flight information, visit flightview.com/traveltools.

11:52 a.m. Colorado Highway 14 from the east base of Rabbit Ears Pass to Walden is closed. Head to CoTrip.org for the latest road conditions.

11:49 a.m. Yampa Valley Electric Association is experiencing some outages in Northwest Colorado. See an updated map of affected areas here.

All day: The Yampa Valley is under a winter weather advisory until midnight Wednesday. Winds gusting over 30 mph will cause blowing and drifting snow. View the latest NOAA forecast here.

