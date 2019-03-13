LIVE UPDATES: March blizzard closes US Highway 40 over Rabbit Ears Pass
March 13, 2019
Editor’s note: This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
12:03 p.m. U.S. Highway 40 is closed from Steamboat to Kremmling and Craig to the Utah boarder because of adverse road conditions and crashes.
Weather
Keep up with the conditions:
• Find the latest forecast and recent weather stories here.
• View Steamboat webcams here.
• Find information from the National Weather Service, including storm warnings and advisories at wrh.noaa.gov
• The Colorado Department of Transportation provides road conditions, closures and traffic cameras at cotrip.org.
• For travel information by phone, call 511 (in Colorado) or dial 303-639-1111.
• Find information about avalanche danger and conditions from the Colorado Avalanche Information Center.
• For flight information, visit flightview.com/traveltools.
11:52 a.m. Colorado Highway 14 from the east base of Rabbit Ears Pass to Walden is closed. Head to CoTrip.org for the latest road conditions.
11:49 a.m. Yampa Valley Electric Association is experiencing some outages in Northwest Colorado. See an updated map of affected areas here.
All day: The Yampa Valley is under a winter weather advisory until midnight Wednesday. Winds gusting over 30 mph will cause blowing and drifting snow. View the latest NOAA forecast here.
