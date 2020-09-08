LIVE UPDATES: Weather event with high winds downing trees, causing power outages

High winds are causing downed trees throughout Steamboat Springs.

Frances Hohl

10:25 a.m.: Rabbit Ears Pass outside Steamboat Springs is temporarily closed due to inclement weather and safety concerns.

As of 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, U.S. Highway 40 is closed from mile markers 139 to 154, according to Elise Thatcher, regional communications manager with the Colorado Department of Transportation. There is no estimated time for reopening.

Another safety closure is in effect on the eastbound lane of U.S. 40 starting at its intersection with Colorado Highway 14.

A third closure along U.S. 40 is in effect for westbound traffic starting at mile marker 178 due to a commercial vehicle crash, according to Thatcher.

For an alternate, eastbound route outside of Steamboat she recommends using Colorado Highway 131 to Colorado Highway 134, which connects to Highway 40 a few miles northwest of Kremmling.

If it makes people more comfortable, Thatcher also recommends driving down Highway 131 to Interstate 70 to travel east.

“For a lot of folks, it’s been a while since they’ve been winter driving,” Thatcher said. “Now is not the time to drive a road you’re not familiar with.”

Drivers should travel at slower speeds in inclement weather and pull over if they feel unsafe. They also should pack food, water and fill up on gas before leaving on longer trips. For more information on road closures, visit cotrip.org.

10:15 a.m.: Yampa Valley Electric Association is reporting power outages due to current weather conditions. Areas affected at this time are: Fish Creek Falls; Buff Pass; Strawberry Park area; Fairview, 13th Street and Dream Island; Craig and Sunbeam areas; McCoy area in South Routt. According to Tammi Strickland, YVEA communications specialist, crews have been dispatched and working to restore power as soon as possible. With the weather conditions, members can expect intermittent outages.