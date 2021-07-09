LIVE UPDATES: Crews respond to Morgan Creek Fire off Seedhouse Road in North Routt County (with photos, video)

6 p.m. A man located behind the fire line has contacted Jackson County communications via satellite phone. He’s walking north on his way to Middle Fork River Trailhead. He’s requesting guidance of where to go.

4:15 p.m. Routt County just issued a news release with limited information about the fire. A map shows that Routt County Roads 64 and 64A and Forest Service Roads 400 and 441 are closed as well as small roads off of CR 64 that serve homes in the area.

Smoke from a fire on Forest Service Road 442 can be seen from Seedhouse Road in North Routt. (Photo by Bryce Martin)



2:50 p.m. According to scanner traffic, there were lightning strikes reported in the area of the fire around the time that it was reported.

2:45 p.m. There are 50 homes located in the voluntary pre-evacuation area, which includes Cowboy Way, Lindley Lane and Routt County Road 64A.

2:30 p.m. Routt County has issued a pre-evacuation notice for the Eastern Seedhouse area.

2:25 p.m. Seedhouse Campground is under a pre-evacuation notice, according to fire officials.

2:09 p.m. The fire has been estimated at 5 acres, according to officials at the scene, and is moving east.

1:59 p.m. Morgan Creek Road, also known as Forest Service Road 442, is currently being evacuated in North Routt County, located south of Seedhouse Road due to a wildfire. A helicopter is currently over the fire. No details have been released regarding size. Stay tuned for more updates.





1:45 p.m. Crowning, the movement of fire through the crowns of trees or shrubs, has been verified by fire officials on the scene. Aerial resources are pulling water from nearby Hinman Lake to drop on the blaze.

1:30 p.m. Crews with North Routt Fire Protection District are investigating a report of visible smoke in the area of Hinman Lake off of Seedhouse Road in North Routt County. Stay tuned for more updates.