LIVE UPDATES: 2020 primary election in Routt County

Editor’s note: This story will be updated with the latest election news and results.

6:15 p.m.: As of 4 p.m. Tuesday, the Colorado Secretary of State’s Office was reporting 3,983,233 ballots had been cast in the state’s primary election. Of those voting, 1,188,430 were Democrats, 1,094,555 were Republicans, 45,038 were Libertarians and 1,643,911 were unaffiliated voters.

6 p.m. There’s only one hour left before the polls close in Colorado’s 2020 Primary Election. Routt County Clerk Kim Bonner said she is expecting around 8,000 county residents to cast their ballots in the primary. She said her office will release the first round of results shortly after 7 p.m.