Live Shakespeare to be performed on library lawn Sunday

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Bud Werner Memorial Library in Steamboat Springs will present Piknik Theatre performing William Shakespeare’s “The Tempest” at 6 p.m. Sunday, July 28, on the library lawn. This is part of the free Piknik Theatre Festival, and audiences at this live theater event are encouraged to bring a picnic dinner, blanket and their own seating.

Visit http://www.steamboatlibrary.org/events for more information.