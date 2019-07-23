Live Shakespeare to be performed on library lawn Sunday
Staff report
Steamboat Pilot & Today
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Bud Werner Memorial Library in Steamboat Springs will present Piknik Theatre performing William Shakespeare’s “The Tempest” at 6 p.m. Sunday, July 28, on the library lawn. This is part of the free Piknik Theatre Festival, and audiences at this live theater event are encouraged to bring a picnic dinner, blanket and their own seating.
Visit http://www.steamboatlibrary.org/events for more information.
