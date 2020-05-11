Live panel Tuesday will focus on response of Casey’s Pond to COVID-19 pandemic

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — A live panel discussion Tuesday will focus on COVID-19’s impact on Casey’s Pond and how the senior living complex in Steamboat Springs responded to the pandemic.

The virtual discussion starts at 10:30 a.m., and panelists include Brad Boatright, CEO of Casey’s Pond; Kari Ladrow, Routt County Public Health director; and Sarah Floyd, family member of a Casey’s Pond resident.

The panels are sponsored by the city of Steamboat Springs and Routt County in partnership with Steamboat Pilot & Today.

Editor Lisa Schlichtman will moderate the panel discussion, which will be available as a live video on Steamboat Pilot & Today’s Facebook page, on TV18, the local news station Comcast TV6 and on the city’s website.

To find the panels on the city’s website, go to steamboatsprings.net, click on “Agendas” and then look for the virtual town halls under the meetings listing and click on “View Media.” Videos of the panel discussions are also posted on SteamboatPilot.com/coronavirus.

The next virtual town hall panel will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday. Readers can send questions to news@steamboatpilot.com or covid@steamboatsprings.net.