Live panel Friday to discuss recent local public health order requiring face masks
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Local leaders and health care officials will participate in a panel discussion on Friday to address questions about the Routt County Board of Health’s latest public health order that requires people to wear face masks in public.
The virtual discussion starts at 11 a.m. and features professionals from the community. The list of panelists includes Routt County Commissioner Tim Corrigan, Steamboat Springs City Council President Jason Lacy, Routt County Public Health Medical Officer Dr. Brian Harrington and Steamboat Police Chief Cory Christensen.
Steamboat Pilot & Today Editor Lisa Schlichtman will moderate the panel discussion, which will be available as a live video on Steamboat Pilot & Today’s Facebook page, on TV18, the local news station Comcast TV6 and on the city’s website.
To find the panels on the city’s website, go to steamboatsprings.net, click on “Agendas” and then look for the virtual town halls under the meetings listing and click on “View Media.” The panel discussions are also posted on SteamboatPilot.com/coronavirus.
This will be the final panel hosted from Steamboat City Hall. All future panels, held Tuesdays and Fridays, will be held virtually via Zoom.
Send questions for the panelists to news@SteamboatPilot.com.
