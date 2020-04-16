Live panel Friday to discuss distance learning with local school officials

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Local school officials will participate in a panel discussion Friday to address questions about online learning during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The virtual discussion starts at 10:30 a.m. and panelists include: Heidi Hamric, Strawberry Park Elementary School fourth-grade teacher; Julie Warnke, Steamboat Springs Middle School Spanish teacher; Jessica Reagon, Steamboat Springs Middle School special education teacher; Shelby DeWolfe, Soda Creek Elementary School counselor; Jay Hamric, director of teaching and learning for the Steamboat Springs School District; and Brad Meeks, Steamboat Springs superintendent.

The panels are sponsored by the city of Steamboat Springs and Routt County in partnership with Steamboat Pilot & Today.

Editor Lisa Schlichtman will moderate the panel discussion, which will be available as a live video on Steamboat Pilot & Today’s Facebook page, on TV18, the local news station Comcast TV6 and on the city’s website.

To find the panels on the city’s website, go to steamboatsprings.net, click on “Agendas” and then look for the virtual town halls under the meetings listing and click on “View Media.” Videos of the panel discussions are also posted on SteamboatPilot.com/coronavirus.

