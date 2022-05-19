Live music, rifle shoots, rodeos coming to Craig for Memorial Day weekend

An aerial photo of the Moffat County Fairgrounds taken during a previous Grand Old West Days festival.

Mountain Eyes Drone/For the Craig Press

The Grand Old West Days in Craig are just around the corner.

The longtime festival — and tribute to local heritage — begins on May 26 this year with rifle shoot’s first go, the opening of the carnival and “College Rodeo 101,” and that’s just the beginning of a Memorial Day weekend chock full of fun.

The shindig at the Moffat County Fairgrounds will ramp up on May 27 with high school and junior rodeos, more rifle shooting and food and craft booths open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The Craig Chamber Carnival will open at 4 p.m.

To end the night, there will be a live concert featuring Kenny Feidler and the Cowboy Killers with special guest Christopher Thomas.

The Saturday fun kicks off on May 28 with the Yampa Valley Antique Power Club Tractor Pulls at Fourth and Ranney streets. Registration opens an hour before the pull.

Saturday will also bring the queen contest modeling and the queen contest horsemanship, in addition to the 3 p.m. Downtown Business Association Parade.

At 6:30 p.m. May 28, doors open for festival headliner Corey Kent and special guest Tucker Rose. Kent’s been involved with music from a young age, and his career really took off after attending a Willie Nelson concert and being brought up on stage to perform with the music icon.

By age 17, Kent had moved to Nashville.

He has since written songs for Kolby Cooper, Brandon Jenkins and Clark Green’s No. 1 hit, “Hit You Where It Hurts.” Kent’s work has garnered millions of streams with his songs “Gold,” “Ain’t My Day” and “Today’s Country” getting the most exposure.

In 2021, Kent released his sophomore album, “21,” with the record making it to the No. 4 debut album on Spotify in the U.S. that week. Kent’s latest single, “Wild As Her,” is quickly climbing streaming charts.

On May 29, Grand Old West Days will have the short go of the rifle shooting contest, church services and more tractor pulls before the Jr. High’s second go-round and the announcement of the Sr. Rodeo graduations and scholarships.

May 30 will welcome the pancake breakfast, crown the queen and settle the High School & Junior High championship round. Along with the carnival, there will also be the VFW Post #4265 memorial and David Morris theatrical play.

For more, go to GrandOldWestDays.com .