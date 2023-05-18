Literary Sojourn’s June novel
Bud Werner Library’s Literary Sojourn festival of authors is inviting the community to get familiar with books by visiting authors.
Maggie Shipstead’s Los Angeles Times Book Prize-winning novel “Seating Arrangements” is the book for June.
The story details a New England wedding weekend gone awry in a satirical glimpse into the well-bred and ill-behaved, according to the library.
Borrow a copy of the book from the library or pick one up at Off the Beaten Bookstore.
Join the conversation on June 7 at 7 p.m., or visit steamboatlibrary.org/events/discuss-maggieshipstead.
