Literary Sojourn postponed until 2021

The 2020 Literary Sojourn Festival of Authors has been postponed until 2021 due to COVID-19.

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — The 28th annual Literary Sojourn Festival of Authors has joined the list of upcoming events to be postponed until 2021. The Bud Werner Memorial Library and Literary Sojourn Committee sent out an email Tuesday announcing the postponement.

“It will come as no mystery that we’ve decided to postpone our 28th annual Literary Sojourn until Sept. 11, 2021,” the email stated. “We are grateful for your enthusiasm and eternal support, and we share your disappointment in this 2020 pause.”

Authors Maaza Mengiste, Julia Phillips and Jess Walter, who was named master of ceremonies, have all agreed to keep their commitment to be a part of Literary Sojourn when it reconvenes next year.

“Of course, we are heartbroken that we won’t be gathering with authors and book lovers in this format” said Jennie Lay, adult programs coordinator for the library. “But Maaza, Julia and Jess are excited to join us in 2021, and we can’t wait to meet them and talk about their novels.”

However, the library and Lay are working to bring virtual events for literature lovers needing more.

“Watch for Bud Werner Memorial Library’s author series to go wild in June,” Lay said.

Both the committee and Lay encourage readers to not get disheartened— this time gives everyone plenty of time to read Literary Sojourn authors and others.

“While we wait to gather again, there are so many incredible authors coming out with books right now,” Lay said. “Sink your eyeballs and your imagination into them and enjoy the literary surrender.”

