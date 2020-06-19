List of SSWSC award winners for 2020 season
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — At the end of every winter season, the Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club announced awards to athletes and coaches who had particularly special seasons.
The club had been presenting awards through videos that are posted nearly every day on its Facebook page, and now, every award has been announced. Here is a cumulative list.
Athlete awards
- Bea Kirby Trophy: Tess Arnone
- Asher Award: Nathan Rind
- Ashley Stamp Memorial Award: Kinsley Jacobson
- Barrett Burch Memorial Trophy: Arthur Keller, Mathilda Spaustat
- Buddy Werner Bronze: Chris Inglis, Caley Goforth
- Charles Abernathy Memorial ‘True Grit’ Award: Axel Kovach
- Chris McNeill Memorial Award: Ellory Kearns
- Cross-Country Outstanding Performance: Wally Magill
- Erika Mueller Snowboard Spirit Award: Dana Albers
- Flying Further and Faster Award: Alexa Brabec
- Freeskier Vision Award: David Schlicht
- Freestyle Coaches Cup: Katie McLaughlin
- Freestyle Pursuit of Excellence Award: Teus Deering
- Henry Hall Award: Annika Belshaw, Erik Belshaw
- Hobart Freestyle Award: Riley Hodges
- Mary C. Magill Memorial Ski Meister Award: Cole Contois
- Ned Grant Memorial Trophy: Cooper Jones, Nick Unkovskoy, Canden Wilkinson
- Scott Blair Character Award: Jacy Werner
- Skeeter Award: Emma McHaffie
- Snowboarding Excellence Award: Aimee Wild
- Snowboarding Outstanding Performance: Izzy Hamric
- Stahly Award: Anabel Ayad
- Telemark Reipelykkje Award: Hudson Merlina
- Tyler Gooding Award: Riley Grosdidier
- Wilbur Madsen Memorial Award: Aspen Bennett-Manke
- Woodside Foundation “Cowboy Up” Athlete Award: Chase Seymour
Community awards
- John Fetcher Honorary Sustaining Member: Dave Zink
- Ritter Memorial Courage Cup: Millie Flanigan
Coach awards
- Woodside Foundation Coach Excellence Award: Noah Freed
- SSWSC Alpine Competitive Coach of the Year: Chantal Knapp
- SSWSC Cross County Coach of the Year: Tasha Trasher
- SSWSC Freeskier Coach of the Year: Andy Michnay
- SSWSC Freestyle Coach of the Year: James Mac
- SSWSC Nordic Combined – Coach of the Year: Josh Hanson
- SSWSC Snowboard Coach of the Year: Trevor “Apple” Mekelburg
- SSWSC Youth Coach of the Year: Linda Curzon
