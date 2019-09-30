Lisa Schlichtman: ‘In Our Shoes’ has concluded; now what?

Lisa Schlichtman



It has been a month since the last “In Our Shoes” event was held — a self-defense class that attracted a capacity crowd of over 40 women who wanted to learn how to better protect themselves from a would-be attacker. Before the session started, I asked the group, which included women of all ages, if they had read the “In Our Shoes” series, and almost every single person there raised their hand.

Based on feedback I’ve received from readers and community members and our project partners, the series was powerful, and it accomplished what it was intended to do — to shine a light on the issue of sexual assault and get the community talking openly about a topic that previously had been relegated to the shadows, spoken of only in whispers.

The eight-week series of articles pulled back the layers surrounding the topic of sexual assault, and the Steamboat Pilot & Today news team worked hard to try to cover as many aspects of the issue as possible. The culminating art exhibit and the stories that accompanied the shoe artwork became the beating heart of the project, and the spoken word performances gave the series its voice.

I am grateful to live in a community that isn’t afraid to tackle tough topics, and in particular, I’m thankful for those who partnered with us to make “In Our Shoes” possible — Advocates of Routt County, Young Bloods Collective and Steamboat Creates.

“In Our Shoes” has concluded, but the conversation surrounding the issue of sexual assault continues. We won’t stop reporting on the topic, and I also know some unanswered questions about sexual assault still remain. Please let me know what those questions are so we can seek out the answers.

I’d also like to know your thoughts about the “In Our Shoes” series. The news team plans to tackle other series in the future, and I’d love to get your feedback. Email me at lschlichtman@steamboatpilot.com. I look forward to hearing from you.

Steamboat Pilot & Today editor